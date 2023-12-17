Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $85,321.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,602 shares of company stock worth $105,883. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP stock remained flat at $39.00 on Friday. 5,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $831.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.