Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STLC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

Stelco stock opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.83. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$60.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

