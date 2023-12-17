Stephens Boosts Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 182,549 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 297,113 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.