Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $897.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Digi International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

