Sterling Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

