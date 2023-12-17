Sterling Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.02 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,777 shares of company stock worth $1,987,517 in the last ninety days. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.