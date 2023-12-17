Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

