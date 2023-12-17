Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,599,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.