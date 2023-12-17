Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

