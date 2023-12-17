StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.