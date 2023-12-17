StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

