StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

EMCORE stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

