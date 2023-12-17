StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.