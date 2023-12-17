StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

