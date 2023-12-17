StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.