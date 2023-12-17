StockNews.com Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Down 1.1 %

Belden stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

