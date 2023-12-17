Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average is $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

