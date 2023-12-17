Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

