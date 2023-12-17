Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.53 and a 200 day moving average of $507.53. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

