Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $61.50 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

