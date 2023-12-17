Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

