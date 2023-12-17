Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

