Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

