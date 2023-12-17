Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.61 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

