Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,707 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 167.2% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

