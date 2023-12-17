Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.