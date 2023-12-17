Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $120.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

