Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

