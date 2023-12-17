Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.32.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

