StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

