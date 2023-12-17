StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $227.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.