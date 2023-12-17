StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 852 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMT opened at $212.15 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.