StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,437 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

