StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,641 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 281,361 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

