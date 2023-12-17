StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

