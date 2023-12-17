StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

