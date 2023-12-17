StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.