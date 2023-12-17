StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 33,829 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

