StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 486 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in American Water Works by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

