StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

