StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 245 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Novartis by 5.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.