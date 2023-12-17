StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

