Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Short Interest Update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $59.16. 1,317,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,858. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

