Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.3 %

SYK stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.15. 4,139,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day moving average is $284.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.