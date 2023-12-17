Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $290.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

