Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.39

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $18.25. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 99,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $178.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.19 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $51,368.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,880 shares of company stock worth $77,936. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

