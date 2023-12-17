Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,722 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Surgery Partners worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.45 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.