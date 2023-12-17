Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Impinj stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,157,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,290,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Impinj by 2,591.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Impinj by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Impinj by 22.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Impinj by 734.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

