Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $142,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCP remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,935. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

