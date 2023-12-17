Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $556.27 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.43 and its 200 day moving average is $469.20. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

