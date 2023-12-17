Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.