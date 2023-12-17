Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.53.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

